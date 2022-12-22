Dunmurry man is warned not to commit further offences after admitting possession of drugs

A Lisburn judge has deferred sentencing a Dunmurry man who admitted to possession of cannabis and prescription tablets.

David James Carlton (34) whose address was given as Yew Tree Walk in Dunmurry appeared before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, and possession of a Class C drug.

The court heard that on August 11 police called to an address in relation to a warrant. The police reported a strong smell of cannabis and made a search of the property.

They found a total of 1.9g of cannabis. They also discovered 15 pregabalin tablets. The defendant made full admission.

Defence said Carlton was “taking steps to try to get his life back on track” and that he “doesn’t shy away from ownership” of the drugs.

