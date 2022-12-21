A Dunmurry man has been banned from the roads for three years after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention, as well as driving with excess alcohol in his system.

Martin Brannigan (33), whose address was given as Glenwood Court in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 15.

The court heard that on November 11, 2022, at approximately 11.10am, police on patrol at the Stewartstown Road observed a van travelling at high speed which appeared to cross the central line on the road.

The van was stopped in Glenwood Court in Dunmurry and the driver was asked to provide a specimen breath test, with the lower reading being 49mg of alcohol, the legal limit being 35mg.

