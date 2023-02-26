Register
Dunmurry man ordered to pay compensation after kicking a police officer

A Dunmurry man has been ordered to pay £100 in compensation to a police officer after kicking him during the execution of his duty.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
3 hours ago
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 11:15pm

Anthony Rooney, 28, whose address was given as Glasvey Close in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage and assault on police.

The court heard that police received a report from Mrs Rooney. On attending the address, the police heard that during an argument the defendant left the house and smashed a window, causing £100 worth of damage.

During the arrest, the defendant was said to have become violent and kicked a police officer.

Dunmurry man ordered to pay compensation after kicking a police officer. Pic by Google
Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes imposed a conditional discharge of two years and ordered the defendant to pay £150 in compensation to the police officer.

During sentencing Mr Holmes told the defendant: “Your record is not great. Don’t do anything like this again. Behave yourself and you will hear no more about it.”