A man has been handed a two month prison sentence suspended for 18 months after he admitted possession of a Class C drug.

Paul Gerard Shields, 38, whose address was given as Almond Drive in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 10), charged with possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam.

The court heard that on October 30, 2022 the defendant was in custody in relation to other charges which did not proceed to court.

Whilst in custody, one diazepam tablet was found on his person.

Suspended prison sentence for Dunmurry man who admitted possession of drugs, Pic credit: Google

Defence told the court that the defendant was hoping to secure employment in the near future as a painter and decorator. He urged the judge not to interfere with the defendant’s liberty during sentencing.

District Judge Rosie Watters sentenced the defendant to two months in prison, suspended for 18 months. She also ordered the destruction of the drugs.

During sentencing, Ms Watters told the defendant: “You won’t serve the sentence at this stage but if you appear before the court again for charges which carry a custodial sentence, you will serve this sentence in addition to any other sentence imposed by the court.

"It is such a foolish thing to take any drugs which haven’t been prescribed for you. At the end of the day, diazepam is a Class C drug but the diazepam you buy on the streets is probably not actually diazepam.

"I know of three people here before my court who have died because of drug dependence. It is a life and death decision when you take these drugs.