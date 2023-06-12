Dunmurry man who assaulted police officers is warned to stay out of trouble

A Dunmurry man has been warned not to commit any further offences after a district judge agreed to defer his sentencing until December.

Kevin Mervyn, 31, whose address was given as Old Colin in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with two counts of assaulting police officers, as well as a further charge of criminal damage.

The court heard that on March 6, 2023 at 6pm, police were tasked to an address in Dunmurry about a domestic incident.

The injured party alleged her son had punched the wall in the living room and showed the police officers the damage.

At 8.20pm the defendant was arrested and became extremely aggressive, kicking out numerous times at the officers.

He was told he would be arrested and became even more aggressive. He was conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite where he continued to be aggressive and was taken immediately to his cell.

When interviewed he said he had drunk a full bottle of Jack Daniels. He said he couldn’t remember doing the damage. He didn’t accept that he had assaulted the police and said that he himself had been assaulted.

Defence told the court the defendant was currently serving a probation order, which would end in December.

"Following a period of non-compliance, he did engage with the substance abuse programme but he still doesn’t think he drinks as badly as others he knows. but that doesn’t mean he isn’t in a bad place himself,” continued the defence.

“He realises there are people out there who are wiling to help him but he has to put the work in himself.”

District Judge Rosie Watters, who stated she would defer sentencing for six months until December 7. said: “His compliance to date has been less than satisfactory.

"Probation will require him to have some commitment to the order. I will defer sentencing and it is all in his own hands.

"I will defer sentence for six months and I expect to get a positive report from your Probation officer,” she told the defendant.