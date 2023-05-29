Dunmurry man who saved up £1,120 to buy cannabis in bulk was 'very foolish', said district judge

A man, who was said to have been “abusing cannabis since he was 13”, has appeared in court.

Robert Gerard Hawkins, 46, whose address was given as Aspen Walk in Dunmurry, was charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that on Friday April 29, 2022 at 6.30pm police attended an address in Dunmurry and executed two warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two large bags of cannabis were discovered as well as deal bags, scales, a mobile phone, and laptop.

Dunmurry man fine for possession of drugs and intent to supply. Pic by Google

Police conducted a follow-up search at another address in Dunmurry and further drugs were found at that address.

During interview the,defendant was asked if he was involved in the sale of drugs and he said ‘no’.

The court was further told that the defendant used 2½ oz of cannabis a week and had saved up £1,120 to buy the drugs in bulk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence said the defendant had “been abusing cannabis since 13 years of age.”

Defence also told the court the defendant suffered with pain and had “purchased the cannabis in bulk due to his condition”.

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said: “It is concerning that someone was able to squirrel away money to pay for this bulk purchase.

“He is very foolish but I am not here to moralise. It is just getting him repeatedly into trouble and costing him a lot of money.”

Advertisement

Advertisement