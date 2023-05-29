Dunmurry man who tried to headbutt police said he couldn't remember what happened

A Dunmurry man has been put on Probation after a judge said he was “unimpressed with his behaviour towards the police”.

Martin Whelan, 31, whose address was given as Juniper Court in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class C drug, disorderly behaviour, assault on police, resisting police, and possession of a Class B drug.

The court heard that on March 27, 2023 police attended an address in Lisburn in relation to a male trying door handles in the area. The defendant was located as he attempted to gain entry to a property. The police located suspected Class C drugs in the vicinity of the defendant and when they tried to arrest him he tried to headbutt one of the officers, as well as attempting to strike and kick the police.

A Class B drug was also found on his person and he was arrested.

During questioning the defendant said he couldn’t remember what happened and that he had taken two pregabalin tablets that had not been prescribed for him.

He also admitted possession of the cannabis but stated “there wasn’t even enough for a joint”.

Defence stated that the defendant is “a man with difficulties but when he focuses and with support he can get back on track”.

The defence continued: “He does accept this was a slip but he is on the right track.

"He has support from Probation and other statutory bodies.

"He offers his apologies to the court. He was given an address for a party and he was trying the door but it was the wrong house. It was a mistake.”

Urging the judge not to impose a custodial sentence, the defence continued: “Hang something over this man’s head as a reason to stay on the straight and narrow.

"His drug use has led to almost death on a number of occasions and this would be a wake-up call for him. It is a battle every day he must fight.”

During sentencing Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said: “I am really unimpressed with the way he behaved towards the police.”