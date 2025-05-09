Dunmurry motorist had driven dangerously in Crumlin

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2025, 08:57 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 09:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A motorist has admitted driving dangerously at Crumlin.

Gerard Connors (34), of Glenkeen, Dunmurry, committed offences on September 25 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified; failing to stop for police; and breaching a restraining order on September 25.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was adjourned to June 3 for a pre-sentence report.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice