Dunmurry motorist had driven dangerously in Crumlin
A motorist has admitted driving dangerously at Crumlin.
Gerard Connors (34), of Glenkeen, Dunmurry, committed offences on September 25 last year.
He also pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified; failing to stop for police; and breaching a restraining order on September 25.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was adjourned to June 3 for a pre-sentence report.