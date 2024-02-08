Dunmurry motorist’s vehicle detected doing 101mph
A man has been banned from driving for two months and fined £100 after a vehicle was detected at 101mph in a 70mph zone.
The excess speed offence happened on June 30 in 2022, Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.
The defendant was not present in court and District Judge Nigel Broderick convicted Paul Gerard McPhilips (34), of Areema Grove, Dunmurry, on the evidence served.