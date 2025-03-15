A Dunmurry mother-of-seven who got into a fight with a neighbour about their children has been handed a suspended prison sentence by a Lisburn judge.

Nadine Kearns, 39, whose address was given as Laurelbank in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 13, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 6.25pm, the defendant went to the home of the injured party, a neighbour, in relation to an incident that took place earlier that day. She said she was unhappy that the injured party had reprimanded her child.

It was stated that the defendant lurched at the injured party, grabbed her by the hair, and fell to the ground in the garden.

It was also reported that the defendant hit the injured party in the face and pulled a large clump of her hair out.

The defendant said it was “a stupid fight over kids”.

A defence lawyer told the court: “Thankfully no children were present at this scene. She accepts her actions have gone too far and I think that is putting it lightly.

"She is aware of the seriousness of the charge. She is a mother of seven. There was some element of provocation. It certainly wasn’t a pre-meditated assault.”

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said: “It is a nasty incident. When children are involved sometimes the situation can get out of hand very quickly.”

Mr Kennedy imposed a custodial sentence of five months, which he suspended for a period of two years. He also ordered the defendant to pay compensation of £750.