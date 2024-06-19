Dunmurry passenger became disruptive after videoing Belfast International Airport queue
Gavin McVeigh (39), with an address listed as Lagmore Grove in the Dunmurry area near Belfast, pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly behaviour in relation to 9pm on May 12 this year.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that police were called to Gate 10 regarding a "disruptive passenger".
The defendant was "highly intoxicated" and he "refused to engage with police" and began shouting "various swear words and other obscenities" at police and staff whilst he and other passengers were waiting to board a flight to Scotland.
After "several warnings" about his behaviour, the defendant was arrested and missed the flight. A defence barrister said the defendant "was taking a video of the queue at the airport".
The lawyer added: "He was puzzled by the length of the queue, it was a significant queue. He was getting frustrated and he took a video and a member of staff took issue with that.
"He had some drink onboard and in sobriety he wouldn't have acted in the way that he did."
The lawyer said the defendant, a joiner, lost his job in Scotland "as a result" of the incident but has work lined up in Germany.
The defendant, who had a previous record, was fined £200.