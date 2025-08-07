Police are appealing for information after a racially-motivated attack at a property in the Glenkeen area of Dunmurry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windows were smashed and graffiti daubed during the incident which was reported around 2.35pm on Thursday (August 7).

Neighbourhood Sergeant Orman “We believe the damage occurred sometime on Wednesday night, August 6th. This incident is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime and our enquiries into it are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"We would appeal to anyone who might have any information to contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 941 of 07/08/25."

A report can also be submit online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.