Dunmurry: police investigating 'racially-motivated' graffiti and property damage
Windows were smashed and graffiti daubed during the incident which was reported around 2.35pm on Thursday (August 7).
Neighbourhood Sergeant Orman “We believe the damage occurred sometime on Wednesday night, August 6th. This incident is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime and our enquiries into it are ongoing.
"We would appeal to anyone who might have any information to contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 941 of 07/08/25."
A report can also be submit online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.