Dunmurry: Taxi driver 'critical' after being shot through car window
Detectives investigating the incident in the Bell Steel Manor area have appealed for witnesses or information.
Detective Chief Inspector Miller said: “At around 10.30am, police received a report that two masked men had approached a taxi which was parked in the area and fired shots through the window striking the driver.
"He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and is described as being in a critical but stable condition.
"Our investigation is at a very early stage and we urge anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have information, dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with our enquiries, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 664- 23/02/25.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/