Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caolan Cunningham, aged 19, from Woodside View in Dunmurry appeared via video link from Hydebank Prison charged with failing to provide a specimen, having no insurance, no driving licence, obstructing police, two counts of having a defective tyre and one count of having a defective light.

Cunningham’s barrister Conor Lunny said his client was pleading guilty to all the charges.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor told the court that on May 27 last year, police were tasked to Agnew Auto Centre in Portadown where £1k worth of damage was done to a car on the forecourt by an Audi vehicle which had made off. Later a vehicle was stopped at Mill Avenue, Portadown with Cunningham identified as the driver of the damaged Audi.

“The vehicle was being driven practically on the rims,” said the prosecutor.

Police observed Cunningham was “unsteady on his feet and slurring his words and sweating profusely”. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

After being arrested he was asked to give an evidential blood sample but refused, telling the attending doctor he would ‘stick the needle in his fu**ing neck’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A co-accused, who wasn’t named in court, said he hadn’t given Cunningham permission to drive his car.

District Judge Francis Rafferty asked what the obstruction charge was about and the prosecutor revealed that the defendant had given the wrong name to one of the police officers.

Cunningham’s barrister said his client had an ‘attitude’ issue and asked the district judge for leniency.