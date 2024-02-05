Dunmurry teenager, who damaged car at Portadown car dealership forecourt, told PSNI doctor he would 'stick needle in his f**king neck'
Caolan Cunningham, aged 19, from Woodside View in Dunmurry appeared via video link from Hydebank Prison charged with failing to provide a specimen, having no insurance, no driving licence, obstructing police, two counts of having a defective tyre and one count of having a defective light.
Cunningham’s barrister Conor Lunny said his client was pleading guilty to all the charges.
A prosecutor told the court that on May 27 last year, police were tasked to Agnew Auto Centre in Portadown where £1k worth of damage was done to a car on the forecourt by an Audi vehicle which had made off. Later a vehicle was stopped at Mill Avenue, Portadown with Cunningham identified as the driver of the damaged Audi.
“The vehicle was being driven practically on the rims,” said the prosecutor.
Police observed Cunningham was “unsteady on his feet and slurring his words and sweating profusely”. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.
After being arrested he was asked to give an evidential blood sample but refused, telling the attending doctor he would ‘stick the needle in his fu**ing neck’.
A co-accused, who wasn’t named in court, said he hadn’t given Cunningham permission to drive his car.
District Judge Francis Rafferty asked what the obstruction charge was about and the prosecutor revealed that the defendant had given the wrong name to one of the police officers.
Cunningham’s barrister said his client had an ‘attitude’ issue and asked the district judge for leniency.
For failing to supply a specimen the defendant was banned from driving for 18 months. For having no insurance he was given a 12-month driving ban and two months jail. For not having a licence he was banned from driving for six months. For the two tyre charges, he was given a six months driving ban on each and the same for the faulty brake light. For the obstruction charge he was given a two months jail sentence.