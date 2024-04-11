Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Georgia Carina Delaney, 42, whose address was given as Broom Drive in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that on November 22, 2022 at 4.15pm, the defendant, who was driving an Audi Q7 on Creighton Road in Dunmurry, struck a pedestrian when he stepped out onto the pedestrian crossing.

The defendant stated that the traffic light was amber when the pedestrian started crossing the road. However, a witness stated the traffic light was red at the time.

The pedestrian was struck by the wing mirror of the defendant’s car and fell onto railings, breaking his collarbone. It was also stated that the pedestrian was off school for a number of weeks as a result of the incident.

Defence told the court: “When this lady was interviewed she did not dispute that she had caused this.

"She has been driving since 2019 and there have been no previous incidents.

"She is deeply sorry for the incident. She dealt with it in the right way. As soon as it happened she stopped, waited, offered assistance.

"She is genuinely shocked.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.

Ms Watters also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with nine penalty points.