A woman has been warned by a Lisburn judge that if she breaches her Probation Order she will be sent to prison.

Shauna Quinn, 28, whose address was given as Aspen Park in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with two counts of theft, as well as possession of a Class C drug.

The court heard that on July 15, 2023, police responded to a report of theft from shops in Bow Street Mall in Lisburn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police located two females sitting outside Greggs in Market Place in Lisburn who matched the descriptions given.

Dunmurry woman admits stealing from shops in Bow Street Mall. Pic credit: Google

They were both searched and items from Primark and Soho were found on their person. They were said to have been removing tags from the items, which were then not suitable for resale.

It was reported that the value of the items stolen from Primark totalled £35 and the amount stolen from Soho also totalled £35.

During the search the police found Xanax on the defendant, which she had not been prescribed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During questioning, the defendant stated she was “off her head on drink and drugs and started shoplifting”.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant “has a fairly tragic background.” He also stated that the basis of the defendant’s offending was her addiction issues.

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “I look at her and wonder how is her life going to end up. It is such a waste.

"It upsets me that people risk their lives and make such bad decisions. I just don’t know what can be done.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She has to want to turn her life around. If she breaches a Probation Order she will come back before me and I will send her to prison.”

Ms Watters continued, addressing the defendant: “I am going to put you on probation. You should take the help that is available from probation. That is your best way out of this.

"I could send you to prison for quite a long time. Your life is a mess and you could have so much better a life if you sorted yourself out. I know it won’t be easy but you have to make an effort to stay out of trouble. This is your opportunity.”