East Belfast: roads reopen after 'nothing untoward' found during security alert at playing fields

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Sep 2024, 19:06 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 13:02 BST
Police are advising motorists east Belfast’s Church Road has now reopened after “nothing untoward” found during a security alert at playing fields in the area.

In an update into the incident on Wednesday (September 18), Inspector Savage said: “Police received a report at around 4:05pm on Tuesday 17th September, of a suspicious object located at playing fields in the area. Officers attended alongside ATO, and the object, which has been declared as nothing untoward, has been removed.

“The playing fields and a number of roads were closed. Officers have now left the scene, the roads have fully re-opened and police would like to thank the local community for their understanding.

Playing fields at Church Road. Photo GooglePlaying fields at Church Road. Photo Google
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1158 17/09/24." A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.