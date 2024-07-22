Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are asked to keep an eye out for suspicious activity after damage to an inclusive play park on the outskirts of Carrickfergus.

The safety surface – particularly around the trampoline - of the facility in the grounds of Eden Primary School was targeted during the incident. Barriers used to keep the area safe while initial repairs were underway were also damaged.

In an appeal on Thursday (July 18) East Antrim DUP MLA Cheryl Brownlee: "One of our newest play parks in Eden has been damaged during the weekend. This is especially saddening given the immense time and effort that went into creating this space for everyone in our community to enjoy.

"I have contacted the council and the PSNI to address this issue promptly. In the meantime, we kindly ask everyone to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity and to report it to the PSNI - and thank you to those who have already done this.

Damage was caused to the safety surface at the play park. Photo submitted

"Let's work together to protect our community spaces and ensure they remain safe and enjoyable for all."

In 2022 Mid and East Antrim Borough Council partnered with the Education Authority and Eden Primary School to deliver the £130,000 project. The play area, which features equipment to meet the needs of children with a range of abilities, is within the school grounds and available to the community outside of school hours.

A spokesperson for council said as soon as it was made aware of the damage, steps were taken immediately to make the site safe.

The spokesperson added while council repaired minor damages to the safety surface in-house, external suppliers are required for the replacement of the safety tiles around the trampoline. "The specialised tiles have been ordered and will be installed in due course.”

Council estimates the repair bill for the trampoline area tile replacement will be £440 with a £200 cost to address the barrier damage.

Following last month’s opening of Carrick’s newly refurbished play park at Marine Gardens, police said they would be stepping up patrols in the area around the popular seafront facility, which had been blighted by vandalism in the past.