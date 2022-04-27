Loading...

Eglinton burglaries: man to appear in court; also charged in relation to Ballymena offence

A man is to appear in court today after being charged in relation to a number of burglaries in Eglinton and Ballymena.

By william allen
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 11:14 am

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that “detectives in Derry/ Londonderry, investigating a number of burglaries on 19th March, have charged a 40-year-old man to appear before the city’s Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The spokesperson added: “The man has been charged with the offence of burglary with intent to steal in relation to incidents at properties in Alandale Park and Castle Park in Eglinton, and with the offence of burglary in relation to an incident in the Sourhill area of Ballymena. As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

