Eglinton: two arrested after young man is struck by car

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Oct 2024, 17:38 GMT
Police arrested two men following a road traffic collision in Eglington in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers received a report at around 12.15am that a red Volkswagen Polo had been driven at a man, who managed to get out of the way, before it collided with a wall the Main Street area.

A short time later, the car then collided with a second man.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and located the suspect, a 19-year-old man, in the passenger seat of another car in the Greysteel area. He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including failing to stop where an accident occurred causing injury and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

A man who was struck by the car in the Eglinton area was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).A man who was struck by the car in the Eglinton area was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
"The driver of the second car, a 51-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath. Both men have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

"The man who was struck by the car, aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment to his injuries.

"We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area, or who have dashcam footage, to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1574 25/10/24.”

