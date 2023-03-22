A resident was left “badly shaken” after an aggravated burglary by a gang of masked men in Newtownards yesterday (Tuesday).

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “We received a report that shortly after 10.30am, approximately eight armed and masked men arrived at the house in the Cedar Drive area and smashed the front door using what is believed to have been crowbars and hammers.

“They also smashed a number of windows on the property and also the windows of a nearby shed before forcing entry into the house and causing significant damage to the interior. The resident, who was present at the time was uninjured however has been left badly shaken by the attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch. I am also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a number of men and vehicles that were seen acting suspiciously in the nearby Mallard View area of the town to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 736 of 21/03/23.”

Editorial image.

Police added that a report also can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Advertisement

Advertisement