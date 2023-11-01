A woman with a previous criminal record who who stole £238 worth of vodka and whiskey from Sainsbury's in Ballymena has been jailed for eight months.

Louise Browne (34), with an address listed as no fixed abode in Ballymena, committed the offence on October 21 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard she was previously barred from the shop because of shoplifting. She was identified on CCTV.

She told police she had no memory of the incident due to "mental health issues" but apologised and said "money was very tight".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The defendant was also sentenced for stealing alcohol and wipes worth £92 from Lidl in Ballymena on August 31 last year. She was also in breach of Probation Orders.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had "addiction difficulties". Browne appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the courts had given her sentences before in order to address "underlying issues" but she was unable to prevent reoffending and he imposed a jail sentence.