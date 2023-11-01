Eight months prison term for shoplifter who stole alcohol in Ballymena
Louise Browne (34), with an address listed as no fixed abode in Ballymena, committed the offence on October 21 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard she was previously barred from the shop because of shoplifting. She was identified on CCTV.
She told police she had no memory of the incident due to "mental health issues" but apologised and said "money was very tight".
The defendant was also sentenced for stealing alcohol and wipes worth £92 from Lidl in Ballymena on August 31 last year. She was also in breach of Probation Orders.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had "addiction difficulties". Browne appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the courts had given her sentences before in order to address "underlying issues" but she was unable to prevent reoffending and he imposed a jail sentence.
The defendant was given £500 bail to appeal the sentence but the judge refused to release her until that hearing because of the risk of further offending.