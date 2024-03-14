Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glenn James Thomson, aged 81, from Charlestown Road, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Lurgan Park. Picture: Google

A prosecutor told the court that on Thursday, August 24 last year at approximately 10.45am, police were told of an altercation between the injured party and the defendant close to the entrance of Lurgan Park.

The injured party had claimed that, as she approached the entrance to the park, a man carrying a litter picker came towards her ‘gesturing the litter picker towards her like a stabbing back-and-forth motion’.

“She said he hit her on the side of her sunglasses with his litter picker, she believes he was trying to grab the hat she was wearing, thus putting her in fear,” said the prosecutor.

Thompson’s solicitor said the defendant will be 82 years old in July.

“He tells me this whole court process is having a detrimental effect on his mental health," said the solicitor, adding that her client no longer lives at the address given to court but a retirement home for the elderly.

She explained that her client is a former small building contractor and in an effort to keep his mobility up he took up litter picking in Lurgan Park but because of this incident he no longer goes back to the park.

The solicitor added: “He tells me he has very little recollection of this event occurring but it was never his intention to cause anyone distress. He has asked me to apologise to the court and to her on his behalf. He is in receipt of a pension of around £180 per week. His last conviction for assault was 50 years ago and has otherwise a clear record.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty told Thompson to stand up in the court and said: “You have to leave people alone when they are going about their lawful business”,