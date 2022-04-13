Elderly man treated for smoke inhalation following Tyrone fire

Police are appealing for information about the incident at Main Street in the town on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Shortly after 2:25pm, police on patrol in the Coalisland area noted a fire had started at an unused premises in the area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. An elderly man was treated for smoke inhalation following the incident following police evacuation of an adjoining flat.

Police are appealing for information following a fire in Coalisland.

"A number of commercial premises were evacuated, as emergency services dealt with the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, but at this stage the fire is being treated as deliberate."