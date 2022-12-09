Elderly woman 'ashamed and embarrassed' after admitting to theft of groceries from Tesco

A pensioner has been given a conditional discharge by Lisburn Magistrates Court after admitting to the theft of groceries from Tesco.

Heather Montgomery (69) appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday December 8 to face charges relating to the theft of groceries and household items from Tesco in Lisburn on two separate occasions on July 27, 2022, and August 2, 2022.

The court heard that police were called to Tesco on August 3, 2022 in relation to theft. They were told an elderly woman entered the store and filled her trolley. She paid for lottery tickets at the customer service desk but made no attempt to pay for the goods in the trolley, valued at £98.20.

Advertisement

On a second occasion on August 2 she did exactly the same thing, with goods to the value of £65.09.

Lisburn woman appears in court charged with stealing groceries from Tesco

Advertisement

She was arrested and made full admission, saying she had been distracted by an unrelated court case.

Defence, who stated they were in possession of money to the value of the goods stolen and could make full restitution, told the court the defendant was “ashamed and embarrassed.”

Advertisement

Defence continued: “She has no recollection of this occurring. She has a long standing history of depression and the medication can cause reduced alertness.

"She buys groceries for an elderly couple who are very much dependent on her. The groceries were for them and she had the money on her to pay for them. The goods were of no benefit to her.”