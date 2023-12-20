Detectives are investigating after an unknown man entered an older person’s home in Carrickfergus yesterday (Tuesday).

Police can be contacted on 101.

At around 4.25pm the female resident in her 80s discovered a man in the hallway of her O'Rorke’s Row home. He spoke to her briefly before making off.

He is described as wearing black trousers, a white shirt, a dark jacket, and carrying black satchel.