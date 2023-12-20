Elderly women (80s) encounters satchel-carrying intruder in her Carrickfergus home
Detectives are investigating after an unknown man entered an older person’s home in Carrickfergus yesterday (Tuesday).
At around 4.25pm the female resident in her 80s discovered a man in the hallway of her O'Rorke’s Row home. He spoke to her briefly before making off.
He is described as wearing black trousers, a white shirt, a dark jacket, and carrying black satchel.
Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the O'Rorke’s Row or Prospect Park areas yesterday afternoon is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1580 19/12/23.