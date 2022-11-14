A trainee electrician caught speeding on the Moneymore Road, Cookstown, has been fined £150.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Twenty-one-year-old Dylan Bloomer from Sperrin View in Magherafelt was also given three penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday (November 11) that a vehicle being driven by the defendant was detected travelling at 78mph, 18mph in excess of the limit for this stretch of roadway on April 9 this year.

She added that Bloomer has “nothing previous.”A defence lawyer said he understood a fixed penalty was offered to the defendant, but he had lost part of his licence and could not avail of the offer.

He said Bloomer wished to apologise to the court for his behaviour, and realises that he will have to “watch his speed” going forward.