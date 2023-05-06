Electrician spotted driving carelessly on M1 was ‘running late for work’

A Tyrone electrician spotted driving carelessly on the M1 motorway near Dungannon, has been banned from driving for one-month.

Twenty-five-year-old Mark Gareth O'Neill from Hutton Drive, Beragh, was also fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy.

O'Neill was also fined a further £200 on charges of having an obscured number plate and incorrect registration mark arising out of the incident on December 16 last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that at approximately 8.10am, police on patrol spotted a vehicle being driven carelessly.

Dungannon Courthouse.

She said it was travelling at speeds in the high 80s-90s and was travelling too close to vehicles in front of it in temperatures of -3C and darkness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said the defendant was later stopped and police noted that the number plates were obscured by dirt and the registration displayed was incorrect.

A defence lawyer explained that O’Neill, who had a clear licence, was running late for work although he accepts that this was no excuse for his driving.

He said the font on the registration was too small and the defendant had since sold the vehicle and was driving a new one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said the defendant lives with his partner and they have two young children.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that he considered the careless driving as being at “the higher end of the scale.”

He said in the circumstances he would impose a short period of disqualification of one-month and allow the defendant some time to pay.

Advertisement