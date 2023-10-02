Register
Electrician who took ‘foolish and dangerous risk’ to drive loses licence for a year

A young motorist who had an open tin of cider in his car's central console when stopped by police, lost his licence for 12 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:50 BST
Tiernan Devlin, aged 21, from Canal Meadows in Coalisland, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Prosecuting counsel said police were operating a vehicle checkpoint on the Moor Road, Coalisland, at approximately 2am on September 1 last when they stopped the defendant's car.

The lawyer said the police observed the open tin of cider in the central console and noted that the defendant's speech was slurred and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

She said Devlin was arrested and later provided an evidential specimen of breath showing an alcohol reading of 47 mcgs.

A defence solicitor explained that the defendant had one drink earlier in the night and had another drink while at home.

He said Devlin believed he was okay to drive given the long gap between the drinks and elected to go to the shop, and that was when he was detected by the police.

The solicitor added that the defendant is an apprentice electrician and the loss of his licence would impact his future earnings.

Imposing the penalties, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Devlin that he should not have been driving.

"You took a foolish and dangerous risk to drive to the shop,” he said.

Mr O’Hare allowed Devlin 16 weeks to pay the fines.