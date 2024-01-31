Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dylan Fulton (27), of Firfields in Antrim town, admitted charges of failing to stop, remain and report an accident at 1.45am on January 7 this year at Milltown Road in Antrim.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police received a report from a member of the public of a Vauxhall Astra which was "abandoned". Police arrived and the car was "in the middle of the road" with hazard lights on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was extensive damage to the front of the car after hitting an electricity pole which was damaged and "left electrical wires on the road".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Police found long hair embedded in the smashed windscreen. A female attended Antrim Area Hospital with a head injury and had to have glass removed from her eye.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had skidded on black ice. He said the female in the vehicle had not been wearing a seat belt.

The barrister said the defendant had left the scene because of his "concern" was for the woman's welfare. The defendant, who had a clear record, was banned from driving for three months and fined £300.