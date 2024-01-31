Electricity cable fell after collision and man then abandoned car in middle of road in early hours without informing police
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dylan Fulton (27), of Firfields in Antrim town, admitted charges of failing to stop, remain and report an accident at 1.45am on January 7 this year at Milltown Road in Antrim.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police received a report from a member of the public of a Vauxhall Astra which was "abandoned". Police arrived and the car was "in the middle of the road" with hazard lights on.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There was extensive damage to the front of the car after hitting an electricity pole which was damaged and "left electrical wires on the road".
Police found long hair embedded in the smashed windscreen. A female attended Antrim Area Hospital with a head injury and had to have glass removed from her eye.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had skidded on black ice. He said the female in the vehicle had not been wearing a seat belt.
The barrister said the defendant had left the scene because of his "concern" was for the woman's welfare. The defendant, who had a clear record, was banned from driving for three months and fined £300.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the incident was a "salutary lesson for everybody" that they should wear seat belts.