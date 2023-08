A Co Armagh road has been closed to traffic this afternoon as the emergency services deal with a road crash.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route following the incident not far from Loughgall.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Moy Road, Armagh is closed between Annahagh Road and the Grange Blundel Road following a road traffic collision this afternoon, Friday 11th August. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.”