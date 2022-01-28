Enforcement patrols stepped up after illegal dumping reported in Ballyclare

A post on the Erskine and District Community Association’s Facebook page today (Friday) said a number of items had been dumped at the estate’s “bonfire field”.

The group went on to appeal for people to take pride in the area and “not turn it into a tip and breeding ground for vermin”.

The incident has been reported to the council and Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

Rashee Drive. (Pic Google).

In a statement, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s environmental health team were made aware of an issue regarding fly-tipping in the Rashee area of Ballyclare on January 27.

“The land in question is owned by Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) who, as the land owner, is responsible for the removal of waste deposited on their land. The matter has been referred to NIHE this morning (January 28) for follow up action.

“To assist with this ongoing issue, council enforcement officers will increase routine patrols in this area and enforcement action will be taken against any person depositing waste in any manner that causes defacement of the area.

“Warning signs will be erected in the area early next week and officers will consider the use of CCTV monitoring where problems persist.

“We would advise anyone who has any information, or witnesses a case of fly-tipping, to report this directly to our council enforcement officers on 028 9034 0160 or by email at [email protected], providing as much information as possible including date and time of offence, type of waste deposited and the number plate of any vehicles involved. Any information received will be treated in strictest confidence.

“Environmental health officers have not received any recent complaints about rodents in the area. While the council does not provide a pest control treatment service, we do offer an advisory service, should any resident be experiencing problems with rodents in their property.”

A NIHE spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of fly-tipping in the Rashee area of Ballyclare and our staff are inspecting the site today.

“Materials left there will be removed as soon as possible.

“We will continue to work collaboratively with the local council to examine all options available to tackle this issue.”