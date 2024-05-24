Enniskillen: resident escapes flat in ‘arson with intent to endanger life’ incident
Detectives are appealing for information following a report shortly before 8.15pm of a fire at a flat in the Derrin Park area.
Detective Sergeant Murphy said: “Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished. One person was in the property at the time but managed to escape without injury.
“We are treating this is as arson with intent to endanger life and officers remain at the scene in order to establish the circumstances of the incident.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area yesterday evening, or who has any information or CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries , is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1676 of 24/05/24.”
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.