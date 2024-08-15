Enquiries ongoing after vehicle leaves scene of Ballyclare collision
Police are appealing for information following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in The Square area of Ballyclare.
In a statement issued to this newspaper, a PSNI spokesperson said: Officers received a report about the incident at around 11.35pm on August 10.
“It was reported that a black vehicle had collided with railings in the area and driven off.
"Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with information to contact 101, quoting 187010/08/24.
“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”