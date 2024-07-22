Enquiry offices at Magherafelt and Dungannon PSNI stations set to close permanently

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The enquiry offices at Magherafelt and Dungannon PSNI stations will permanently close on Wednesday (July 31).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid Ulster PSNI are reminding the publice that these are not station closures.

In a social media post they say police officers and staff will remain on-site and continue to serve the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For people living in this area their nearest enquiry office will now be at Cookstown station.

The enquiry office at Cookstown will also cover Magherafelt and Dungannon. Credit: Google

“You can, of course, contact us at any time of the day or night on 101, or on 999 if it is an emergency,” the post reads.

“Online reporting is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and enables you to report a crime without any delays.

“It’s quick and easy and reports are dealt with in live time, in the exact same way as 101 calls, so we can respond as quickly as possible. You can make a report online at https://orlo.uk/nwUV7”