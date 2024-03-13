Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Eugene Reavey’s comments come following a ruling by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) that it has insufficient evidence to convict a suspect believed to be involved in the murder of his brothers.

John Martin (24) and Brian Reavey (22) were killed when a UVF gang burst into their Whitecross home and opened fire in 1976.

A third brother, Anthony (17), was injured after he tried to hide under a bed and died several weeks later.

Eugene Reavey has dedicated his life to promoting peace, truth and reconciliation, while seeking justice for the murder of his brothers. Image: Pacemaker

The murders were carried out by the notorious Glenanne gang.

Eugene has led a long campaign seeking the truth about what happened, and despite repeated setbacks, he said: “I will never give up the fight, even if the system doesn’t work in my favour”.

He now intends to challenge the PPS decision and has requested a meeting with his solicitor to start the process.

"I am concerned that my family will never get the justice we rightfully deserve” he said.

“I have files of evidence that has been collected over the years, and I can’t understand how this wouldn’t stand up in a court of law.

"I am of the belief that no amount of evidence I bring to the table will be enough, as this issue has become a political football.”

Mr Reavey is considering taking a civil case against the PPS and will seek a meeting with the body.

He said: "All I have ever wanted is the people who killed my brothers to be named and shamed in their own community.

"What good would it serve to put people behind bars all these years later?

"I will fight for the truth for as long as I have to, but there comes a time of when you realise you don’t always get what you need from the justice system.”

Eugene has written a book about his 48 year long journey, which is set to be published later this year.

"I am not afraid to tell the truth, and the truth is that my brothers were innocent victims, killed in cold blood”, he said.

"When I began writing, all the information I know, just spilled onto the page.”

Almost 50 years on, an inquest into the deaths of the Reavey brothers is yet to commence.

Last month the High Court in Belfast delivered its ruling on a conditional amnesty clause proposed by the UK government for Troubles-era crimes.

A judge said: "There is no evidence that the granting of immunity will in any way contribute to reconciliation in Northern Ireland.”

Separately, the Irish government is also taking a case against the UK at the European Court of Human Rights.

A UK government spokesman said: "We remain committed to implementing the Legacy Act and delivering the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to provide better outcomes for victims and survivors of the Troubles by giving them more information about what happened to their loved ones."