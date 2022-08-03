A PSNI spokesperson said: “A bench warrant was issued for him In September 2020. He is also wanted for interview by police in relation to a burglary incident from October 2020. Furthermore, he is wanted for interview in relation to an incident involving theft, motoring and drug offences from February 2021.

“Please share this post to help us find him. If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts. Call 101or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is E02-22,” said the PSNI.