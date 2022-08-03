Evaldas Petrauska: Wanted for questioning by PSNI on burglary and other crimes

Police are hunting for Evaldas Petrauska to speak to him in relation to a burglary and other crimes the PSNI is investigating.

By Carmel Robinson
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 9:08 am

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A bench warrant was issued for him In September 2020. He is also wanted for interview by police in relation to a burglary incident from October 2020. Furthermore, he is wanted for interview in relation to an incident involving theft, motoring and drug offences from February 2021.

Evaldas Petrauskas who is wanted for questioning by the PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

“Please share this post to help us find him. If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts. Call 101or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is E02-22,” said the PSNI.