Evicted tenant wrote 'abusive graffiti' after being allowed into Randalstown property to get belongings

A man who was allowed into his former property in Randalstown to retrieve his belongings, after previously being evicted, wrote "abusive graffiti" and rammed a BBQ fork into a door, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

By Court Reporter
4 minutes ago

Nicky Brown (56), now with an address given as Broadway Avenue in Ballymena, admitted charges of causing criminal damage to property belonging to the Arches Association on July 1 last year.

A prosecutor said "abusive graffiti" had been "written throughout the property".

A defence lawyer claimed that whilst back in the property the defendant had found a bottle of Brandy in a cupboard.

District Judge Nigel Broderick noted the defendant had not expressed any remorse.

The defendant was given a six months prison term, suspended for two years, and was also ordered to pay £200 compensation towards the cost of cleaning up his former home.