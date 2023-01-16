Nicky Brown (56), now with an address given as Broadway Avenue in Ballymena, admitted charges of causing criminal damage to property belonging to the Arches Association on July 1 last year.
A prosecutor said "abusive graffiti" had been "written throughout the property".
Advertisement
A defence lawyer claimed that whilst back in the property the defendant had found a bottle of Brandy in a cupboard.
Advertisement
District Judge Nigel Broderick noted the defendant had not expressed any remorse.
The defendant was given a six months prison term, suspended for two years, and was also ordered to pay £200 compensation towards the cost of cleaning up his former home.