A man who was allowed into his former property in Randalstown to retrieve his belongings, after previously being evicted, wrote "abusive graffiti" and rammed a BBQ fork into a door, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

Nicky Brown (56), now with an address given as Broadway Avenue in Ballymena, admitted charges of causing criminal damage to property belonging to the Arches Association on July 1 last year.

A prosecutor said "abusive graffiti" had been "written throughout the property".

A defence lawyer claimed that whilst back in the property the defendant had found a bottle of Brandy in a cupboard.

District Judge Nigel Broderick noted the defendant had not expressed any remorse.