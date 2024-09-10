Ex-DUP leader and Lagan Valley MP Jeffrey Donaldson pleads not guilty to historical sex offences

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor have pleaded not guilty to charges linked to historical sex abuse allegations.

The couple, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, appeared at Newry Crown Court on Tuesday morning.

This was the first time that the 61-year-old former Lagan Valley MP and his 58-year-old wife have been asked to formally enter pleas.

Sir Jeffrey faces 18 counts including one of rape, 13 of indecent assault and four of gross indecency,

The former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at Newry Crown Court. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

During the short court appearance, Jeffrey Donaldson replied ‘not guilty’ when the charges were put to him.

Lady Donaldson also pleaded not guilty to three charges related to aiding and abetting her husband in connection with the alleged offences.

Her defence team has applied to have two other charges against her withdrawn.

A review date of October 25 was set with the couple being told they would not be required to attend.

The trial has been scheduled to start on March 24 next year and is expected to take around two weeks to hear.