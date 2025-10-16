A former Irish League star has been banned from driving after hitting a speed of 120mph.

Paul Muir - a former player with teams including Ballymena United, Crusaders and Distillery - was detected on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway between Antrim town and Ballymena on the morning of Sunday July 20 this year.

The defendant, aged 49 and from Old Park Hall in Ballymena, was at the town's Magistrates Court on Thursday and admitted exceeding a 70mph limit. The court was told he had been at the wheel of a BMW 118 Diesel.

References were handed in to court on behalf of the defendant who had a clear court record but has three penalty points on his licence.

A defence barrister said the defendant is "ashamed" and "totally regretful". He said the defendant had been driving since the age of 23 and it was his first appearance at court.

The barrister said said there was "no excuse" for the speed. He said the defendant works for a recruitment company and also coaches a football team and was "running late for a training session".

The barrister said it was a "calm, dry, day" and no other road users were inconvenienced. Said the lawyer: "I appreciate this is a very high speed and he is fortunate. Anything can happen and your reaction time at that speed is going to cause considerable difficulty."

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said: "This is a very high speed. I don't think I have ever had a case before me with this speed.

"It was a Sunday morning a dual-carriageway and no other vehicles were inconvenienced, however it borders on the recklessness.

"I know speed can creep up but anyone must know they are doing 120mph or certainly a very, very, excessive speed."

He said the references were "all very commendable" and he told the defendant: "I accept you will never darken a court's door again however this is a very excessive speed."

He banned the defendant from driving for three months and fined him £400 and said Muir could have been facing up to a year off the roads.