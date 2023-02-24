Excess alcohol detected after police spotted vehicle with defective light

Police spotted only one headlight working on a vehicle and when they spoke to the driver found he was over the limit, a court has heard.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

Stephen Charles O'Neill (41), of Markstown Grove, Cullybackey, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath. He had a reading of 68 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday, February 23 that when police spoke to O’Neill at 1.30am on January 21 this year they also noticed there was extensive damage to the vehicle and an airbag had deployed.

A defence barrister told the court the defendant's vehicle had "clipped a verge".