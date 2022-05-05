Excess alcohol offence detected on motorway

Leeann Patterson (42), of Rosebrook Grove, was detected around 10am on March 11 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecutor said police received a report of a possible drink driver.

The vehicle was speeding up and slowing down and “weaving” from lane to lane.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 87 - the legal limit is 35.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was “a serious case” with “aggravating features”.