Excess alcohol offence detected on motorway

Leeann Patterson (42), of Rosebrook Grove, was detected around 10am on March 11 this year.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecutor said police received a report of a possible drink driver.
The vehicle was speeding up and slowing down and “weaving” from lane to lane.
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 87 - the legal limit is 35.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was “a serious case” with “aggravating features”.
He handed down an interim driving ban and adjourned the case to mid-June for a pre-sentence report.