Police spotted an "excessive amount of smoke coming from an exhaust" of a Seat Ibiza at Old Glenarm Road in Larne.

Josh Scates (19), of Killyglen Road, Larne, admitted charges of having a vehicle with a defective exhaust system; a defective tyre charge and having number plates with characters which were improperly 'sized or spaced' on June 7 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had been offered advice by police regarding the vehicle on May 15.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has "learned his lesson".

