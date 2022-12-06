Josh Scates (19), of Killyglen Road, Larne, admitted charges of having a vehicle with a defective exhaust system; a defective tyre charge and having number plates with characters which were improperly 'sized or spaced' on June 7 this year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had been offered advice by police regarding the vehicle on May 15.
A defence lawyer said the defendant has "learned his lesson".
The defendant was given three penalty points and fined £200.