Police are investigating a report of criminal damage after a brick was thrown at a car in the Main Street area of Cullybackey on Sunday (January 5).

It is understood the incident occurred at approximately 4.45pm, with two young people seen running from the scene.

Photos shared on social media in the aftermath of the incident show shards of broken glass inside the car, including over a young child’s car seat. The vehicle owner has stated that his toddler son was not in the seat at the time and said the outcome could have been much worse if he had been.

Detailing the incident, PSNI Neighbourhood Inspector Parkes said: “The brick was thrown through the rear passenger window of the vehicle

Main Street, Cullybackey. (Pic: Google).

near a building site at approximately 4.45pm – causing extensive damage. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“Two young people were observed running from the site in the direction of Main Street towards Tobar Park.

“Patrols of the immediate area were conducted by police, however, the suspects were not located. We are following lines of enquiry, and will be continuing with routine patrols of the area.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has dash-cam, or other video footage of the area, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 870 05/01/25.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."

North Antrim TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has condemned the incident and called on anyone with information to pass it onto the PSNI.

Mr Gaston said: “This type of behaviour isn’t reflective of the good people of Cullybackey who have worked so hard to make Cullybackey a village we all can be proud of and is known for its community work and spirit.

"Thankfully the young child wasn’t in the car, but this incident shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

"If anyone has information, please pass it onto the police.”