‘Extremely aggressive’ woman bit police officer on forearm, court told

A young Tyrone woman bit a police officer on the forearm and attempted to bite another, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Elle Campbell, aged 23, from Lake View Cottages, Ardboe, Dungannon, admitted two charges of assaulting police officers and one of resisting police on December 7 last year.

Adjourning the case until November 10, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he wanted evidence that the defendant was seeking help for her alcohol and mental health issues.

Mr Ranaghan warned Campbell that if she breached the deferral she would be jailed for five months.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at approximately 7.45am, the defendant was being detained by police under the mental health act when she became extremely aggressive and bit a constable on the left forearm.

The lawyer said as Campbell was placed in the police vehicle she continued to be aggressive and attempted to punch and bite a second officer.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said there was "significant trauma in this young lady's life" and asked the court to give her credit for cooperating with Probation in the preparation of the pre-sentence report, and entering an early plea.

Judge Ranaghan remarked that according to the report the defendant has unresolved alcohol and mental health issues she is not dealing with.

He told Campbell before dealing with the case he wanted evidence that she was seeking help with her mental health and addiction issues.