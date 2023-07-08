Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

‘Extremely aggressive’ woman bit police officer on forearm, court told

A young Tyrone woman bit a police officer on the forearm and attempted to bite another, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 8th Jul 2023, 20:48 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 20:48 BST

Elle Campbell, aged 23, from Lake View Cottages, Ardboe, Dungannon, admitted two charges of assaulting police officers and one of resisting police on December 7 last year.

Adjourning the case until November 10, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he wanted evidence that the defendant was seeking help for her alcohol and mental health issues.

Mr Ranaghan warned Campbell that if she breached the deferral she would be jailed for five months.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at approximately 7.45am, the defendant was being detained by police under the mental health act when she became extremely aggressive and bit a constable on the left forearm.

The lawyer said as Campbell was placed in the police vehicle she continued to be aggressive and attempted to punch and bite a second officer.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said there was "significant trauma in this young lady's life" and asked the court to give her credit for cooperating with Probation in the preparation of the pre-sentence report, and entering an early plea.

Judge Ranaghan remarked that according to the report the defendant has unresolved alcohol and mental health issues she is not dealing with.

He told Campbell before dealing with the case he wanted evidence that she was seeking help with her mental health and addiction issues.

Read More
Appeal: Tyrone man Audrius Toliusis has been missing for almost a month

The judge warned the defendant there must be no re-offending during the four-month deferral period or she would be sentenced to five months in custody.