A Tyrone man who discharged a fire extinguisher and banged on doors at accommodation for the homeless in Dungannon, was jailed for four-months at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thirty-two-year-old Francis Devine, whose address was given as Castle Hill, Dungannon, admitted charges of criminal damage and attempted criminal damage on July 13 last.

Devine also admitted charges of criminal damage at Coney Park, Coalisland, common assault, and breaching court orders on June 17 last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Michael Ranaghan put in place an exclusion order barring Devine from going near his mother's house until January 30 next year.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The court heard a female staff member reported to police that the defendant was shouting abuse and banging on doors in the De Paul accommodation in the Castle Hill area.

Prosecuting counsel said Devine had a fire extinguisher and was "extremely intoxicated" and had discharged the extinguisher.

When interviewed later he said he could not remember but if "police said I had done it, I probably had."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Continuing, counsel said during the incident on June 17 the defendant had threatened his mother with a spade and had damaged a banister in her property.

A defence lawyer said Devine was pleading to all matters as his mother did not wish to come to court.

She explained he had a history of mental health issues and he had been drinking for a number of hours at the time of the offences.