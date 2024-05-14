Factory worker fined for driving offences after being stopped by PSNI in Dungannon

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 14th May 2024, 08:11 BST
A 30-year-old Dungannon factory worker has been fined a total of £200 at the local magistrates court, sitting in Omagh, for motoring offences.

Joaquim Gusmao from Beechvalley in the town, was also handed three penalty points for driving while unaccompanied and failing to display L plates.

The court heard the offences came to light after police stopped the defendant's vehicle at Thomas Street, Dungannon, at 10.20pm on February 19 last.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google

A prosecuting lawyer said the defendant produced an international driving licence and held a provisional licence.

A defence solicitor explained Gusmao has been living in Northern Ireland for six years and was soon to become a father.

He said the defendant has applied for a Northern Ireland driving licence but had failed his theory test which he is due to resit.

Imposing the fines, Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said the defendant appeared to "have jumped the gun" on this occasion.