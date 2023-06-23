A motorist spotted driving erratically by police has lost his licence for 14 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Dainius Tuska (48), of Woodvale Park, Dungannon, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Prosecuting counsel said on May 19 last, police were on mobile patrol at Annaghilla Road, Clogher, when at approximately 11.50pm they observed an Audi car swerving over the central white line and being driven

erratically before they stopped it.

She said police noticed the defendant's speech was slurred and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor. He was arrested and provided a breath specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 95 mcgs.

A defence lawyer explained Tuska was on his way home after fishing and having a few drinks with friends.