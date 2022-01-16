Factory worker loses licence for three year

Forty-year-old Shane Patrick Jackson from Dalriada Park, Dungannon, was fined £250 and banned from driving for three years for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Jackson was also fined £150 for failing to display ‘L’ plates.

The court heard the detection was made at Newell Road, Dungannon, at 5.20pm on December 4 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said police noticed the defendant was “smelling of alcohol”.

She said he was given a number of opportunities but stopped blowing before a reading could be recorded.

Counsel said Jackson eventually provided a reading showing an alcohol count of 55mgs in breath.

Continuing, the lawyer said the defendant was also cautioned for having no ‘L’ plates displayed on the car.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said the defendant had been at a party the previous evening and thought the alcohol would have “shifted” from his system by the following afternoon.

Mr Faloon said the defendant genuinely believed it was safe for him to drive but this turned out not to be the case.

He added that Jackson worked in a factory outside Coalisland and had been previously disqualified.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would keep the disqualification to the minimum of three years.