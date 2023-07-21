A Tyrone factory worker who attracted police attention by the speed of his driving, has lost his licence for three years.

Forty-one-year-old Laimis Gecevicius from Cloneen Drive, Dungannon, was also fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath. Gecevicius was fined a further £100 for not having a driving licence.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that on June 2 this year, police were on mobile patrol in the Dungannon area when their attention was drawn to the defendant's vehicle at Ballygawley Road.

The prosecutor said police followed the vehicle to the defendant’s driveway where he provided a preliminary breath test showing an alcohol reading of 85mcgs.

He was asked for his licence and replied that he did not have one. The lawyer added that later the defendant provided a second specimen showing a reading of 77mcgs in breath.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had stopped off on his way home from work at a friend’s house where he had one too many cans of beer.

He said Gecevicius has been living in Northern Ireland for 20 years and is married with two children and is employed in an engineering works.

The lawyer pointed out that the defendant has a previous relevant conviction.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant that he took into account the previous conviction and the high reading.